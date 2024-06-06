ITC Hotels Set to Become Separate Entity After Shareholders' Nod
ITC has received approval from its shareholders to demerge ITC Hotels into a separate entity. The resolution was passed at a virtual meeting and follows the National Company Law Tribunal’s directions. ITC Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary, will issue equity shares, with long-term growth and value creation in focus.
- Country:
- India
ITC has secured shareholder approval to demerge ITC Hotels into an independent entity, marking a significant restructuring move for the conglomerate. The virtual meeting, conducted under the guidance of the Kolkata Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), saw the resolution gain majority support from members.
According to ITC's regulatory filing, the split will result in ITC Hotels issuing equity shares directly to ITC shareholders, with 60% of shares held proportionately by them and the remaining 40% retained by ITC. This strategic move aims to provide long-term stability and catalyze accelerated growth and value creation for ITC Hotels.
Post-demerger, ITC Hotels will inherit investments in several hospitality entities including Bay Islands Hotels Ltd, Fortune Park Hotels Ltd, and several others. Established in 1975, ITC Hotels has grown to boast over 120 luxury hotels across more than 70 locations in India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ITC
- demerger
- shareholders
- ITC Hotels
- NCLT
- hospitality
- investment
- regulatory
- stability
- value creation
ALSO READ
$24 Million Investment in Gumboot Friday to Boost Mental Health Services
European Chips Act to Attract Over €100 Billion in Private Investment
Coca-Cola System Pledges $175 Million Investment in Kenya Over Next Five Years
Radisson Partners with NILE Hospitality to Expand Park Inn & Suites in Rajasthan and Gujarat
Saudi Arabia Seeks Chinese Investment Amid Economic Transformation Plans