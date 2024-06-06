Left Menu

ITC Hotels Set to Become Separate Entity After Shareholders' Nod

ITC has received approval from its shareholders to demerge ITC Hotels into a separate entity. The resolution was passed at a virtual meeting and follows the National Company Law Tribunal’s directions. ITC Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary, will issue equity shares, with long-term growth and value creation in focus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:41 IST
ITC Hotels Set to Become Separate Entity After Shareholders' Nod
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

ITC has secured shareholder approval to demerge ITC Hotels into an independent entity, marking a significant restructuring move for the conglomerate. The virtual meeting, conducted under the guidance of the Kolkata Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), saw the resolution gain majority support from members.

According to ITC's regulatory filing, the split will result in ITC Hotels issuing equity shares directly to ITC shareholders, with 60% of shares held proportionately by them and the remaining 40% retained by ITC. This strategic move aims to provide long-term stability and catalyze accelerated growth and value creation for ITC Hotels.

Post-demerger, ITC Hotels will inherit investments in several hospitality entities including Bay Islands Hotels Ltd, Fortune Park Hotels Ltd, and several others. Established in 1975, ITC Hotels has grown to boast over 120 luxury hotels across more than 70 locations in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024