FLY91 Eyes Noida and Navi Mumbai for Expansion

FLY91, a regional airline, is planning to expand its operations by making Noida and Navi Mumbai airports new bases. The airline, currently based in Goa, started operations in March and aims to have six aircraft by year-end. It plans to connect 50 destinations in 5 years and has raised USD 25 million.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:00 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
In a bold expansion move, regional airline FLY91 is contemplating making Noida and Navi Mumbai airports its primary bases, according to a statement from its MD and CEO Manoj Chacko.

The Goa-based airline, also known for its operations out of Mopa airport, began its journey this March and currently offers flights to seven destinations using a fleet of two aircraft. The airline's fleet is expected to grow to six by the end of the year, Chacko revealed at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024.

FLY91 has raised USD 25 million and, in the next phase of its expansion, aims to have 70-seater ATR 72-600 aircraft to serve 50 destinations over the next five years. The airline is propelled by industry veterans including former Kingfisher Airlines senior executive Manoj Chacko and former Fairfax India head Harsha Raghavan.

