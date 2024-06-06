Left Menu

Air India Express Launches Daily Flights Between Kolkata and Hindon

Starting from August 15, Air India Express will operate daily direct flights between Kolkata and Hindon Airport. This new route aims to enhance connectivity in the NCR region. The airline will also introduce flights to Kathmandu and Dhaka as part of its expanding network.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:55 IST
Come August, Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India and a part of the Tata group, will introduce daily direct flights between Kolkata and Hindon airport in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to an official statement, Hindon Airport, centrally located in Ghaziabad, serves as a significant secondary airport for the National Capital Region (NCR).

The new daily flights from Kolkata to Hindon will commence operations on Independence Day, August 15. The flight from Kolkata is scheduled to depart at 7.10 am and arrive at Hindon at 9.30 am. The return flight will depart from Hindon at 4.25 pm, landing back in Kolkata at 6.45 pm.

Air India Express (AIX) is set to offer over 90 departures per week from Kolkata once these flights become operational, an airline spokesperson announced on Thursday.

Additionally, during the CAPA Indian Aviation summit held in New Delhi, Aloke Singh, the Managing Director, revealed that the airline will be expanding its network to include Kathmandu and Dhaka. Details for these routes will be disclosed later.

Further enhancing connectivity, AIX will also provide daily direct flights from Hindon to Bengaluru and Goa, starting from August 1.

In addition to operating over 280 flights per week from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in New Delhi, AIX will utilize Hindon Airport to facilitate better connectivity to cities in Western UP, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

