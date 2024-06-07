Left Menu

Stock Markets Rally as RBI Keeps Policy Rates Unchanged

Benchmark indices surged for the third consecutive session as the RBI maintained the policy rate. The BSE Sensex skyrocketed 907.43 points, fueled by IT stocks and gains in bank, realty, and auto sectors. The Reserve Bank of India held the policy repo rate steady at 6.5% amid inflation concerns.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 11:32 IST
Stock Markets Rally as RBI Keeps Policy Rates Unchanged
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that buoyed investor sentiment, benchmark equity indices surged on Friday, marking the third straight session of gains after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its decision to keep the policy rate unchanged, aligning with market expectations.

IT stocks led the rally, contributing significantly to the positive market trend. During late morning trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex catapulted by 907.43 points to 75,981.94, while the NSE Nifty rose by 260.95 points to 23,082.35.

Further bolstering the market, interest rate-sensitive sectors such as banking, real estate, and auto stocks saw substantial gains. This follows a notable performance over the past two days where the BSE benchmark surged 2,995.46 points or 4.15% after a significant drop on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024