Stock Markets Rally as RBI Keeps Policy Rates Unchanged

In a move that buoyed investor sentiment, benchmark equity indices surged on Friday, marking the third straight session of gains after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its decision to keep the policy rate unchanged, aligning with market expectations.

IT stocks led the rally, contributing significantly to the positive market trend. During late morning trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex catapulted by 907.43 points to 75,981.94, while the NSE Nifty rose by 260.95 points to 23,082.35.

Further bolstering the market, interest rate-sensitive sectors such as banking, real estate, and auto stocks saw substantial gains. This follows a notable performance over the past two days where the BSE benchmark surged 2,995.46 points or 4.15% after a significant drop on Tuesday.

