Saudia Group Expands Indo-Saudi Aviation Links

Saudia Group has announced plans to significantly increase the frequency of flights connecting Saudi Arabia and India while providing Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services to Indian airlines. Currently operating 54 weekly flights across seven Indian destinations including Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, Saudia Airlines aims to broaden its reach.

During the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024, Saudia Group Director General Ibrahim Alomari highlighted the potential for a surge in Indian tourists to Saudi Arabia, expecting the numbers to rise to 7.5 million by 2030 from 1.5 million last year. He emphasized the need for stronger collaboration between Indian and Saudi carriers.

Furthermore, the group has established an MRO facility in Saudi Arabia, scheduled to be fully operational next year. This facility, capable of handling A320 and B787 planes and LEAP engines, offers Indian carriers a new alternative to European MRO services. Discussions with Indian airlines regarding this collaboration are ongoing.

