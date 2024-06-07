Left Menu

India's Booming Economy Spurs 'Reverse Flipping' Trend as Startups Return Home

India's robust economic growth is prompting a trend of 'reverse flipping' where startups are returning home for capital access and tax benefits, according to Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal. Emerging technologies and the digital economy are accelerating this growth, showcased at an event in Singapore attracting global investors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:22 IST
India's Booming Economy Spurs 'Reverse Flipping' Trend as Startups Return Home
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

As India's growth rate continues to outpace other emerging markets, a notable trend of 'reverse flipping' has emerged. Startups that once relocated abroad for better capital and tax incentives are now finding fertile ground back home, stated Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.

Speaking at an event in Singapore organized by the commerce ministry, Barthwal highlighted that the digital economy and emerging technologies, such as AI and data centers, are cornerstone factors propelling India's future growth. The event, held in conjunction with the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Clean Economy Investor Forum, underscored India's investment potential.

The ministry reported that India's economy grew by 8.2 percent in the fiscal year ending March 2024, solidifying its status as the fastest-growing major economy. The event drew over 60 participants from a global pool of investors and financial institutions, eager to explore opportunities in India's dynamic market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024