Himachal's Transport Revolution: New Volvo Buses and Electric Fleet Expansion
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans to procure 25 new Volvo buses and 50 tempo travellers to enhance the Himachal Road Transport Corporation's (HRTC) fleet. The state government has also allocated Rs 517 crore for electric buses this financial year, and pledged Rs 63 crore monthly support for HRTC services.
In a major move to upgrade public transport, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will acquire 25 new Volvo buses and 50 tempo travellers. This initiative aims to reinforce the current fleet and improve commuter services.
During an HRTC meeting, Sukhu assured robust backing from the state government to elevate the corporation's operational standards. The state has earmarked a substantial budget of Rs 517 crore for procuring electric buses within this financial year.
Additionally, the Chief Minister emphasized a monthly commitment of Rs 63 crore from the government to ensure the provision of excellent transport facilities. These developments mark a significant step towards sustainable and efficient public transport in Himachal Pradesh.
