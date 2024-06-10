Left Menu

Himachal's Transport Revolution: New Volvo Buses and Electric Fleet Expansion

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans to procure 25 new Volvo buses and 50 tempo travellers to enhance the Himachal Road Transport Corporation's (HRTC) fleet. The state government has also allocated Rs 517 crore for electric buses this financial year, and pledged Rs 63 crore monthly support for HRTC services.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-06-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 19:10 IST
Himachal's Transport Revolution: New Volvo Buses and Electric Fleet Expansion
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

In a major move to upgrade public transport, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will acquire 25 new Volvo buses and 50 tempo travellers. This initiative aims to reinforce the current fleet and improve commuter services.

During an HRTC meeting, Sukhu assured robust backing from the state government to elevate the corporation's operational standards. The state has earmarked a substantial budget of Rs 517 crore for procuring electric buses within this financial year.

Additionally, the Chief Minister emphasized a monthly commitment of Rs 63 crore from the government to ensure the provision of excellent transport facilities. These developments mark a significant step towards sustainable and efficient public transport in Himachal Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024