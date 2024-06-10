Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari: The Highway Man's Third Term

Senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari has been appointed the Road Transport and Highways Minister for the third consecutive term. Known as the 'Highway Man of India', Gadkari has significantly contributed to the development of national highways and expressways, including the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari, the esteemed BJP leader, has been reappointed as the Road Transport and Highways Minister for a historic third term in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's newly formed cabinet. Renowned as the 'Highway Man of India', Gadkari's leadership has overseen the construction of over 54,858 km of national highways over the past decade.

The 67-year-old minister from Nagpur, Maharashtra, has been a pivotal figure in Indian infrastructure, notably aiming to complete the 1,386-km Delhi-Mumbai Express by December. Gadkari also boasts a significant tenure with RSS and has held various important portfolios since entering national politics in 2009.

Gadkari's legacy includes the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and several ambitious greenfield expressway projects under the Bharatmala Pariyojana phase 1. His strategic role continues to sculpt India's transport landscape, focusing on modernizing road infrastructure and enhancing connectivity.

