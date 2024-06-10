Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives in Nagpur

Two individuals, Utkarsh Shishupal Sahare and Nehal Dilip Bhaisare, tragically lost their lives after crashing their motorcycle into an electric pole in Nagpur. The incident occurred at 1 am as they traveled from Patankar Chowk to the police headquarters. Both sustained severe head injuries and died in the hospital.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:37 IST
In a tragic turn of events, two young men, identified as Utkarsh Shishupal Sahare (23) and Nehal Dilip Bhaisare (23), lost their lives following a motorcycle crash in Nagpur. The fatal accident occurred early Monday morning at 1 am when their motorcycle collided with an electric pole while they were riding from Patankar Chowk to the police headquarters road, according to police sources.

The Kapil Nagar police station official stated that the rider lost control of the two-wheeler, resulting in severe head injuries for both individuals. Despite prompt medical attention, both succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Authorities have registered an accidental death case as investigations continue into the exact cause of the mishap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

