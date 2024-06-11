Left Menu

PBPartners Introduces PBP One: A Game-Changer for Insurance Agents

PBPartners, Policybazaar’s PoSP arm, has launched PBP One, an initiative rewarding top-performing insurance agents with innovative LMC Coins. These rewards are divided into Loyalty, Mastery, and Contest Coins. This program aims to motivate, recognize, and inspire agents by providing substantial rewards such as cars, gold bars, and exotic trips.

11-06-2024
PBPartners, the PoSP arm of Policybazaar, has launched a pioneering initiative named PBP One, aimed at recognizing and rewarding top-performing insurance agents. Through the innovative LMC Coin system, agents are encouraged to maintain high performance standards.

The LMC Coins are categorized into Loyalty, Mastery, and Contest Coins, which agents can accumulate based on their performance. These coins can be redeemed for high-value rewards, such as automobiles, gold bars, and vacations to exotic locations.

Co-founder Dhruv Sarin emphasized the importance of this program in fostering a culture of collaboration and dedication among partners, while agent Mukul Chaturvedi from Jaipur highlighted the significant motivational boost provided by the rewards.

