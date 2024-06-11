PBPartners Introduces PBP One: A Game-Changer for Insurance Agents

PBPartners, the PoSP arm of Policybazaar, has launched a pioneering initiative named PBP One, aimed at recognizing and rewarding top-performing insurance agents. Through the innovative LMC Coin system, agents are encouraged to maintain high performance standards.

The LMC Coins are categorized into Loyalty, Mastery, and Contest Coins, which agents can accumulate based on their performance. These coins can be redeemed for high-value rewards, such as automobiles, gold bars, and vacations to exotic locations.

Co-founder Dhruv Sarin emphasized the importance of this program in fostering a culture of collaboration and dedication among partners, while agent Mukul Chaturvedi from Jaipur highlighted the significant motivational boost provided by the rewards.

