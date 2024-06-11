Ferrovial Divests 5% Stake in IRB Infrastructure Developers for Rs 1,920 Crore

Dutch infrastructure major Ferrovial on Tuesday divested a 5 per cent stake in IRB Infrastructure Developers for Rs 1,920 crore via open market transactions.

The shares were sold through Ferrovial's subsidiary, Cintra INR Investments BV, on the National Stock Exchange in two separate tranches. According to NSE bulk deal data, Cintra INR Investments BV offloaded 30.19 crore shares at prices ranging from Rs 63.43 to Rs 64.02 each, culminating in a deal value of Rs 1,920.61 crore.

Following this sale, Cintra's ownership in the Mumbai-based infrastructure firm has reduced to 19.86 per cent from the previous 24.86 per cent. The buyers of these shares have not been disclosed. On the same day, shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers saw a 5.30 per cent drop, closing at Rs 66.44 apiece on the NSE.

