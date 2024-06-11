Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Life in Noida

A bus involved in an accident killed a 30-year-old Nepali man and injured his younger brother in Noida. The incident occurred near Shri Ram Apartments, Sector 118. The deceased was identified as Deepak, and the injured as Sushil, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Vidya Sagar Mishra.

A fatal bus accident occurred in Noida on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a 30-year-old man of Nepali origin and injuring his younger brother. The tragic event took place at approximately 6.54 pm near Shri Ram Apartments in Sector 118, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra.

According to police reports, the bus, which was carrying employees of a private company, crashed into the boundary wall of a group housing society. The deceased has been identified as Deepak, while the injured brother is identified as Sushil.

The incident has raised concerns about road safety regulations and vehicle maintenance in the area, prompting an immediate investigation by authorities.

