SpiceJet Halts Hyderabad-Ayodhya Direct Flights Due to Low Demand

In a strategic move driven by demand, SpiceJet has ceased its direct flight services between Hyderabad and Ayodhya, less than two months after their launch. The no-frills carrier, which introduced the route in early April with thrice-weekly services, cited commercial viability as the primary reason for discontinuation. A spokesperson confirmed that while the Hyderabad-Ayodhya service has been shelved, the airline continues to operate flights from Ayodhya to Chennai.

The announcement comes amidst the backdrop of the recent inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. Notably, the airline had also facilitated a special flight from the national capital to Ayodhya on January 21 for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.

On January 31, SpiceJet had announced the commencement of service to Ayodhya from eight cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Patna, and Darbhanga, starting from February 1. This move underscores the dynamic nature of the aviation industry and the influence of passenger demand on route sustainability.

