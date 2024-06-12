Left Menu

SpiceJet Halts Hyderabad-Ayodhya Direct Flights Due to Low Demand

SpiceJet has discontinued its direct flight services from Hyderabad to Ayodhya due to low demand. The airline had launched these flights in early April and operated thrice a week. Despite halting this route, flights from Ayodhya to Chennai continue.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 16:27 IST
SpiceJet Halts Hyderabad-Ayodhya Direct Flights Due to Low Demand
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move driven by demand, SpiceJet has ceased its direct flight services between Hyderabad and Ayodhya, less than two months after their launch. The no-frills carrier, which introduced the route in early April with thrice-weekly services, cited commercial viability as the primary reason for discontinuation. A spokesperson confirmed that while the Hyderabad-Ayodhya service has been shelved, the airline continues to operate flights from Ayodhya to Chennai.

The announcement comes amidst the backdrop of the recent inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. Notably, the airline had also facilitated a special flight from the national capital to Ayodhya on January 21 for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.

On January 31, SpiceJet had announced the commencement of service to Ayodhya from eight cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Patna, and Darbhanga, starting from February 1. This move underscores the dynamic nature of the aviation industry and the influence of passenger demand on route sustainability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024