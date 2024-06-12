Tira and Akind Join Forces to Revolutionize Skincare

Tira, the omnichannel beauty retail platform owned by Reliance Retail, has announced a strategic partnership with Akind, a skincare brand co-founded by Mira Kapoor. This new venture was revealed at Tira's flagship store in Jio World Drive, Mumbai, and will be available online.

The Akind range, consisting of cleansers, moisturizers, serums, and sunscreens, marks the first skincare line in Tira's own brand portfolio. Speaking on the collaboration, Reliance Retail Ventures Executive Director Isha Ambani stated, "We are thrilled to introduce Akind. This launch is a significant milestone for Tira. Our commitment to innovation and excellence is aimed at enhancing our customers' beauty experiences."

Mira Kapoor added, "The Akind range was carefully developed with extensive research into high-efficacy ingredients that serve as targeted solutions for specific skincare issues. Tira, as the ultimate destination for curated beauty brands, is the perfect platform to bring this vision to life."

