India-Uzbekistan Forge New Paths in Strategic Partnership Expansion

India and Uzbekistan are aiming to advance their longstanding partnership into emerging sectors such as digital technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and nuclear energy, according to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. His comments were made during a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent, where Birla leads the Indian delegation at the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Highlighting the Indo-Uzbek relationship's deep historic roots, Birla emphasized the necessity of expanding cooperation into new sectors beyond traditional areas. During discussions with President Mirziyoyev, Birla prioritized building on shared legacies to enhance collaborations in strategically important and technologically advanced domains. He also commended India's enduring democratic traditions, underscoring efforts to foster inclusion and empower women through grassroots democracy and parliamentary legislation.

Birla pointed to India's recent legislative achievements, like the "Nari Shakti Vandan Act," as indicators of its commitment to democratic values and broader representation of women in governance. He mentioned India's observance of 75 years of its Constitution, underscoring enabling legislation as pivotal to social and economic progress. Birla highlighted the strengthening Indo-Uzbek strategic partnership and proposed expanding parliamentary exchanges to enhance bilateral relations, cultural affinity, and mutual interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)