Union Minister Chouhan Champions Lakhpati Didi Initiative for Women's Economic Empowerment

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared on Thursday that he intends to meet with state rural development ministers to energize the Lakhpati Didi initiative. This ambitious project aims to empower women in rural areas to generate an annual income of Rs 1 lakh.

Having taken charge recently, Chouhan has been reviewing various schemes and held discussions with senior officials to make headway on current programs. He emphasized the need to reinforce Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to meet the Lakhpati Didi target ahead of its three-year deadline.

Chouhan observed that women traditionally considered 'un-bankable' are poised to become the 'Lakhpatis of Tomorrow' through the Lakhpati Didi initiative, which saw a significant rise in bank credit disbursements to women SHGs in the 2023-24 financial year.

