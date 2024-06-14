India's Gems & Jewellery Exports: A Tale of Mixed Fortunes
India's gems and jewellery exports faced a decline in May, falling by 4.97% compared to last year, according to GJEPC data. Despite this, gold and silver jewellery exports experienced significant growth, showcasing the sector's resilience. GJEPC remains optimistic about the industry's long-term prospects.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 18:48 IST
- Country:
- India
India's gems and jewellery exports took a hit in May, declining by 4.97% year-on-year to Rs 20,713.37 crore, GJEPC data revealed.
In contrast, gold jewellery exports surged by 13.1% to Rs 5,507.71 crore, while silver jewellery exports increased to Rs 1,103.72 crore compared to the same period last year.
Despite a downturn in Cut & Polished diamonds, the GJEPC remains optimistic, highlighting the sector's resilience and long-term growth potential thanks to India's rich heritage and skilled workforce.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Law must take its own course": Shashi Tharoor after Customs detains his former aide for smuggling gold
"Alliance of gold smugglers:" Rajeev Chandrasekhar hits out at CPM, Congress after alleged aide of Shashi Tharoor detained
"Alliance of gold smugglers:" Rajeev Chandrasekhar hits out at CPM, Congress after alleged aide of Sashi Tharoor detained for Gold smuggling
Maradona's Golden Ball Trophy Set for Controversial Auction in Paris
Airline Crew Member Busted for Smuggling Gold in Rectum at Kannur Airport