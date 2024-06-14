India's Gems & Jewellery Exports: A Tale of Mixed Fortunes

India's gems and jewellery exports took a hit in May, declining by 4.97% year-on-year to Rs 20,713.37 crore, GJEPC data revealed.

In contrast, gold jewellery exports surged by 13.1% to Rs 5,507.71 crore, while silver jewellery exports increased to Rs 1,103.72 crore compared to the same period last year.

Despite a downturn in Cut & Polished diamonds, the GJEPC remains optimistic, highlighting the sector's resilience and long-term growth potential thanks to India's rich heritage and skilled workforce.

