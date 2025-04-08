Left Menu

Werner Herzog Honored with Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement

Acclaimed filmmaker Werner Herzog is set to receive the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival. Known for iconic films, Herzog expresses the honor as a tribute to his dedication to cinema. At 82, Herzog remains active, working on multiple new projects.

Filmmaker Werner Herzog will be recognized with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival, honoring his significant contributions to cinema. The 82-year-old director is renowned for iconic films like "Fitzcarraldo" and "Nosferatu the Vampyre."

Herzog expressed his deep gratitude for this honor, likening it to receiving a medal for his dedication to cinema. Despite being acknowledged for his lifetime achievements, Herzog is far from retirement, actively working on new projects.

His ongoing work includes a recently completed documentary, 'Ghost Elephants,' and a feature film, 'Bucking Fastard,' currently in production in Ireland. He is also developing an animated film and contributing his voice to an upcoming project by Bong Joon Ho. The Venice Film Festival, where his award will be presented, runs from August 27 to September 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

