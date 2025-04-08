Indian Teen Suruchi Shines at ISSF World Cup, Bags Gold in 10m Air Pistol

In a stunning display of skill and poise, Indian teenager Suruchi claimed the gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Argentina. Her victory on day six marked India's third gold medal of the competition.

Suruchi shot an impressive 244.6 in the final, outpacing Chinese shooter Qian Wei by 2.7 points. Renowned Olympic champion Jiang Ranxin settled for bronze. Dominating a formidable lineup, Suruchi's triumph surprised seasoned contenders, including Serbia's Zorana Arunovic and Germany's Doreen Vennekamp.

The competition was fierce, with standout performances from shooters like Manu Bhaker and Ho Ching Shing. Despite a challenging start, Suruchi's resilience shone through as she delivered flawless shots to secure her first ISSF medal, heralding a promising career on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)