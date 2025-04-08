Indian Teen Suruchi Shines at ISSF World Cup, Bags Gold in 10m Air Pistol
Indian teenager Suruchi clinched gold in the 10m air pistol at the ISSF World Cup in Argentina, defeating decorated shooters, including Chinese athletes. She achieved a score of 244.6, surpassing runner-up Qian Wei and Olympic champion Jiang Ranxin. This victory marks India's third gold in the competition.
In a stunning display of skill and poise, Indian teenager Suruchi claimed the gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Argentina. Her victory on day six marked India's third gold medal of the competition.
Suruchi shot an impressive 244.6 in the final, outpacing Chinese shooter Qian Wei by 2.7 points. Renowned Olympic champion Jiang Ranxin settled for bronze. Dominating a formidable lineup, Suruchi's triumph surprised seasoned contenders, including Serbia's Zorana Arunovic and Germany's Doreen Vennekamp.
The competition was fierce, with standout performances from shooters like Manu Bhaker and Ho Ching Shing. Despite a challenging start, Suruchi's resilience shone through as she delivered flawless shots to secure her first ISSF medal, heralding a promising career on the international stage.
