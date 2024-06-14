Left Menu

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Advocates Self-Reliance in Mining

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy held a review meeting focusing on advanced technologies to achieve self-reliance in India's mining sector. Alongside key officials, Reddy discussed the importance of innovation and sustainability. He also stressed the need to boost domestic coal production to reduce reliance on imports.

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering India's mining sector, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy convened a high-level review meeting in New Delhi, emphasizing the deployment of advanced technologies for self-reliance.

Reddy highlighted the importance of automation, innovation, and sustainability during discussions with officials from the Ministries of Coal and Mines.

Stressing on the need to boost domestic coal production to cut down imports, the minister also underscored the collaborative efforts required for achieving these goals.

