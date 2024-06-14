Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Advocates Self-Reliance in Mining

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering India's mining sector, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy convened a high-level review meeting in New Delhi, emphasizing the deployment of advanced technologies for self-reliance.

Reddy highlighted the importance of automation, innovation, and sustainability during discussions with officials from the Ministries of Coal and Mines.

Stressing on the need to boost domestic coal production to cut down imports, the minister also underscored the collaborative efforts required for achieving these goals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)