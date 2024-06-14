Noida Metro Services Extended for UPSC Aspirants
To accommodate UPSC civil services prelims candidates, Noida Metro services will start at 6 am, two hours earlier than usual, on Sunday, June 16. The Delhi Metro will also begin services from 6 am on select sections. This adjustment ensures timely arrival for the examination starting at 9 am.
In a bid to accommodate candidates appearing for the UPSC civil services prelims, Noida Metro services will commence from 6 am this Sunday, officials confirmed. Typically, Aqua Line services between Noida and Greater Noida start at 8 am on Sundays.
'To facilitate UPSC prelims candidates on June 16, services will start at 6 am and run every 15 minutes,' stated NMRC Managing Director, Lokesh M, on Friday. On the same day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also adjusted its Phase III section service hours to start at 6 am.
Phase-III sections include routes like Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal and Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, ensuring candidates reach their examination venues promptly. The prestigious exam begins at 9 am, with entry closing 30 minutes prior, as per the UPSC website.
