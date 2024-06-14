Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Travels in Vintage Rolls-Royce with Truck's Registration Plate

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies traveled in a vintage Rolls-Royce with an incorrect license plate number, as an inadvertent mistake by a painter switched a letter in the registration. The car, owned by Gautam Singhania, was used to inspect the Mumbai coastal road before its inauguration.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:19 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his deputies, recently drew attention for riding in a vintage Rolls-Royce with an erroneous registration number during an inspection of the Mumbai coastal road.

The luxury vehicle, lent by Raymond Group chairman Gautam Singhania, mistakenly bore the license plate number MHO4 JU4733, which belongs to a truck, as per the Union road transport ministry's VAHAN database.

According to sources, the correct registration should read MHO4 JV4733, making the misprint a technical offense. Transport authorities and Raymond Group representatives have yet to respond to inquiries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

