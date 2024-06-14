Maharashtra CM Travels in Vintage Rolls-Royce with Truck's Registration Plate

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his deputies, recently drew attention for riding in a vintage Rolls-Royce with an erroneous registration number during an inspection of the Mumbai coastal road.

The luxury vehicle, lent by Raymond Group chairman Gautam Singhania, mistakenly bore the license plate number MHO4 JU4733, which belongs to a truck, as per the Union road transport ministry's VAHAN database.

According to sources, the correct registration should read MHO4 JV4733, making the misprint a technical offense. Transport authorities and Raymond Group representatives have yet to respond to inquiries.

