18 Injured in Uttarakhand Tempo Accident

Eighteen people were injured when a tempo traveller skidded off the road and fell on the banks of Alaknanda river on Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand. The injured were admitted to the district hospital and some critically injured sent to AIIMS, Rishikesh. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing.

PTI | Rudraprayag | Updated: 15-06-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 15:49 IST
18 Injured in Uttarakhand Tempo Accident
AI Generated Representative Image
In a tragic incident on Saturday, eighteen people were injured when a tempo traveller lost control and skidded off the Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand, plummeting 250 meters onto the banks of the Alaknanda river. The accident occurred around 11 am near Raitoli village, as confirmed by Rudraprayag Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar.

Out of the 23 individuals on board, including three crew members, 18 were quickly admitted to the district hospital. Upon receiving information about the incident, relief and rescue teams promptly reached the site. Some of those critically injured have been airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh for advanced medical treatment.

Expressing grief, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed authorities to provide immediate medical attention to the victims. He acknowledged the efforts of the local administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in the ongoing rescue operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

