18 Injured in Uttarakhand Tempo Accident

In a tragic incident on Saturday, eighteen people were injured when a tempo traveller lost control and skidded off the Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand, plummeting 250 meters onto the banks of the Alaknanda river. The accident occurred around 11 am near Raitoli village, as confirmed by Rudraprayag Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar.

Out of the 23 individuals on board, including three crew members, 18 were quickly admitted to the district hospital. Upon receiving information about the incident, relief and rescue teams promptly reached the site. Some of those critically injured have been airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh for advanced medical treatment.

Expressing grief, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed authorities to provide immediate medical attention to the victims. He acknowledged the efforts of the local administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in the ongoing rescue operations.

