Delhi's Water Woes: Minister Vows Overhaul and Relief

Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Verma pledged action on bloated water bills and supply issues while criticizing the previous government. Verma promised bill corrections, possible waivers, and future system overhauls, highlighting plans for a tanker-free Delhi with improved infrastructure and a transparent system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:29 IST
Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Verma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a resolute address, Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Verma promised immediate action to tackle inflated water bills and distribution challenges, assuring residents of corrective measures and relief aid. These remarks came amidst contundent criticism of the past government's handling of the water supply, pointing to unexplained billing surges affecting small homes.

Verma emphasized that investigations were underway to adjust the inflated charges, with a commitment to waive bills deemed erroneous. He assured citizens, following discussions with the Delhi Chief Minister, that imminent announcements would provide respite from penalties, underscoring that financial hardship should not be a concern for bill payment.

The minister further scrutinized past mismanagement, revealing a compromised Rs 7 crore pipeline project and signaling a R5 crore repair, while outlining an action plan for systemic reforms. Verma outlined future enhancements, promising a tanker-free Delhi through GPS-tracked tankers and updated infrastructure, indicative of a forward-looking governance approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

