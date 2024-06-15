Kumaraswamy Criticizes Central Incentives for Semiconductor Jobs in Gujarat
Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy questions the central government's Rs 3.2 crore subsidy for every job created by a US-based semiconductor manufacturer in Gujarat. Kumaraswamy emphasizes the importance of semiconductor initiatives and the need for job creation and equitable incentives across all states.
Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's semiconductor-related initiatives, Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday expressed his commitment to advancing these initiatives through his ministry.
His comments come a day after raising concerns about US-based semiconductor manufacturer receiving Rs 3.2 crore subsidy per job created in Gujarat.
''Semiconductor is a strategic industry. It is essential for electronics and automobile manufacturing, which generate significant employment. I commend the semiconductor initiatives by @PMOIndia and will work towards achieving them,'' Kumaraswamy posted on 'X'.
Addressing reporters, the JD(S) leader highlighted the necessity of job creation alongside attracting investments.
''Why has our PM given me this significant portfolio? The confidence he has in me brings a big responsibility. My task is to attract investors massively. Concurrently, we need to create more jobs to meet the PM's expectations,'' he added. Describing as ''unjustifiable'' the central subsidy for Micron in Gujarat, Karnataka Minister MB Patil supported Kumaraswamy's query.
"If this applies to Gujarat, the same should be for other states," Patil said on 'X', aligning with Kumaraswamy.
"Micron plans a USD 2.70 billion Gujarat unit, creating 5,000 jobs for USD 2.0 billion incentives. The logic behind this is not justifiable," Patil quoted Kumaraswamy while addressing JD(S) workers on Friday.
Patil added that such incentives might classify the company as a public sector undertaking (PSU).
"Higher incentives could build an industrial ecosystem if applied uniformly across states. Currently, the Centre's favor appears biased towards Gujarat, the PM's home state," the Karnataka Minister warned of potential state disparity.
