Nepal Looks to India for Development and Green Energy Solutions: Ex-PM Madhav Nepal

Former Nepali prime minister Madhav Kumar Nepal highlights India's potential as a reliable partner for Nepal's development and prosperity. He underscores the need for cooperative efforts against climate change and suggests leveraging Nepal's hydropower for green energy solutions. Tourism is also emphasized as a key area for bilateral economic collaboration.

Updated: 16-06-2024 22:55 IST
  Nepal

India can be a ''reliable partner'' for Nepal's development and prosperity, former prime minister Madhav Kumar Nepal stated Sunday. He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for their successful elections in the world's largest democracy.

Speaking at an event themed "Indo-Nepal Friendship and Economic Cooperation," Nepal emphasized the need for both nations to unite against climate change. He also emphasized leveraging Nepal's hydropower resources for India's green energy needs.

Tourism Minister Hit Bahadur Tamang added that Nepal should boost tourism to address its trade deficit. He highlighted pilgrimage tourism as a draw for Indian visitors, particularly those in hotter regions. Former Indian ambassador K V Rajan praised the unique, people-centric relationship between the two nations, calling for mutual respect and cooperation.

