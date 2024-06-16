Left Menu

Tragic Roadside Accident Claims Three Lives on Delhi-Haridwar Highway

Three individuals from Delhi were fatally struck by a speeding pickup van while standing on the roadside drinking sugarcane juice on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway. The driver fled the scene post-incident, and authorities are currently attempting to apprehend him.

PTI | Muzaffarabad | Updated: 16-06-2024 23:27 IST
Tragic Roadside Accident Claims Three Lives on Delhi-Haridwar Highway
Three individuals from Delhi were fatally struck by a speeding pickup van on Sunday while standing by the roadside on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway, police reported.

The tragic accident occurred as the trio was enjoying sugarcane juice during their journey to Haridwar, law enforcement officials stated.

Circle Officer Prashant Kumar confirmed, 'Abhishek (22), Arjun (25), and Rohit (23) lost their lives near a local hotel due to the high-speed collision.' The van driver fled the scene, and authorities are making efforts to apprehend him.

