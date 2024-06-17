Mamata Banerjee to Visit New Jalpaiguri Train Accident Site
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit New Jalpaiguri on Monday to oversee relief operations after a train collision caused significant casualties. The tragic accident resulted in 15 deaths and left 60 injured when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit New Jalpaiguri on Monday to take stock of the ongoing relief operations, confirmed an official source.
The tragic incident led to the death of at least 15 passengers and injured 60 others. The collision involved a goods train crashing into the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in Darjeeling district.
The collision caused the three rear coaches of the express train to derail near Rangapani station, approximately 30 km from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station, as reported by railway authorities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP Worker Killed in Post-Poll Violence in West Bengal's Nadia District
Extended Central Forces Stay Amid West Bengal Post-Poll Unrest
Repolling Underway in West Bengal: Key Updates from Barasat and Mathurapur Booths
Central Armed Police Force's 400 companies to remain positioned in West Bengal till June 19
Lok Sabha election results: TMC leading on 24 seats in West Bengal