Mamata Banerjee to Visit New Jalpaiguri Train Accident Site

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit New Jalpaiguri on Monday to take stock of the ongoing relief operations, confirmed an official source.

The tragic incident led to the death of at least 15 passengers and injured 60 others. The collision involved a goods train crashing into the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in Darjeeling district.

The collision caused the three rear coaches of the express train to derail near Rangapani station, approximately 30 km from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station, as reported by railway authorities.

