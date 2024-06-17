Tragic Train Crash in Darjeeling Claims 15 Lives, Dozens Injured

A devastating train accident claimed the lives of at least 15 passengers and left 60 others injured in Darjeeling's Darjeeling district on Monday morning. The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express was stationary when a goods train collided with its rear coaches, causing a massive derailment, authorities revealed.

Both local and central agencies, alongside residents, were working tirelessly to rescue any trapped passengers. Tragically, among the deceased were the pilot and co-pilot of the goods train and the guard of the passenger train, according to senior railway officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the incident on X (formerly known as Twitter), offering condolences to the victims' families and wishing a fast recovery for the injured. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced compensation, providing Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh to those severely injured, and Rs 50,000 to those with minor injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)