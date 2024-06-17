Left Menu

Tragic Train Crash in Darjeeling Claims 15 Lives, Dozens Injured

At least 15 passengers died and 60 were injured as the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express was hit by a goods train in Darjeeling. Rescue efforts are ongoing despite challenging weather. Government officials and the Prime Minister expressed their condolences, with compensation announced for the affected families.

PTI | Newjalpaiguri | Updated: 17-06-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 14:52 IST
Tragic Train Crash in Darjeeling Claims 15 Lives, Dozens Injured
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating train accident claimed the lives of at least 15 passengers and left 60 others injured in Darjeeling's Darjeeling district on Monday morning. The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express was stationary when a goods train collided with its rear coaches, causing a massive derailment, authorities revealed.

Both local and central agencies, alongside residents, were working tirelessly to rescue any trapped passengers. Tragically, among the deceased were the pilot and co-pilot of the goods train and the guard of the passenger train, according to senior railway officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the incident on X (formerly known as Twitter), offering condolences to the victims' families and wishing a fast recovery for the injured. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced compensation, providing Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh to those severely injured, and Rs 50,000 to those with minor injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024