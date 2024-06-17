Left Menu

Catastrophic Train Collision in West Bengal

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site of a train collision near New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal. The accident, involving a goods train and the Kanchanjunga Express, resulted in fatalities and injuries. Vaishnaw reached the site via a motorbike due to narrow roads.

  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw paid an on-site visit to the scene of a devastating train collision near Rangapani, close to New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal, on Monday afternoon. The minister conducted a thorough evaluation of the grim situation.

To navigate the narrow roads leading to the accident site, Vaishnaw rode pillion on a motorbike, highlighting the challenges faced by rescue teams. The collision occurred when a goods train rammed into the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express from behind early Monday morning.

According to officials from Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the tragic incident has resulted in multiple fatalities and numerous injuries, underscoring the urgent need to address railway safety measures.

