Kanchanjunga Express Catastrophe: The Journey of Survival

The ill-fated Kanchanjunga Express met a tragic end when a goods train collided with it near New Jalpaiguri, leaving nine dead and many injured. Early Tuesday morning, the undamaged coaches completed their journey to Sealdah station where support awaited the shaken passengers, officials confirmed.

Severe damage was reported to at least four rear coaches during the collision, which occurred in Rangapani, approximately 10 kilometers from New Jalpaiguri on a rain-lashed Monday morning. The journey, marred by horror and distress, finally saw its completion eight hours behind schedule.

Key figures, including Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty, and Sealdah Division's Divisional Railway Manager Deepak Nigam, were present to oversee the seamless dispersal of passengers upon their arrival. Officials also confirmed that medical facilities, food, and water were provided to ensure the comfort and safety of the survivors during their extended journey.

