China Targets EU Pork Amidst Electric Vehicle Trade Disputes

The Chinese government has shifted its focus to European farmers, launching a probe into EU pork imports. This comes shortly after the EU announced provisional tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, escalating trade tensions.

Though the Commerce Ministry did not link the investigation to the EV tariffs, it is widely interpreted as a response. The decision also equips China with leverage for future trade talks.

Skipping the option to impose a duty on German cars, China acknowledged German auto industry's opposition to EU tariffs. A major market, the German auto industry criticized the EU measure as detrimental to global cooperation.

The pork import investigation encompasses products like fresh and frozen meat and organs, expected to take a year, potentially extending six months.

EU maintains its farm subsidies comply with WTO rules, ready to intervene if China violates trade regulations.

China condemns the EU's move as protectionist, highlighting WTO rule disregard. The EU's provisional tariffs on Chinese EVs range from 17.4% to 38.1%, effective for four months.

If enforced, the tariffs would impact vehicles from Chinese and foreign brands, including Tesla, exported to Europe.

