Left Menu

NBCC Lands Rs 70 Crore Project for Grid Controller's New HQ in Delhi

State-owned NBCC has secured a Rs 70 crore contract from Grid Controller of India to carry out interior works for the latter's new corporate office in New Delhi. The two organizations formalized their agreement through a memorandum of understanding, marking another milestone for NBCC in project management consultancy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:40 IST
NBCC Lands Rs 70 Crore Project for Grid Controller's New HQ in Delhi
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd. has won a significant Rs 70 crore project from Grid Controller of India for executing interior works in their new corporate office located in the national capital.

NBCC announced the deal in a statement, noting that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with Grid Controller of India Ltd. The project involves comprehensive interior and fit-out works at Ayurvigyan Nagar, New Delhi, valued at approximately Rs 70 crore.

Alok Kumar, Senior General Manager at Grid-India, and Mudit Bhatnagar, CGM (Engineering) at NBCC, inked the MoU in the presence of key officials including S R Narasimhan, CMD of Grid-India; K P Mahadevaswamy, CMD of NBCC; B K Sokhey, Director (Finance) at NBCC; and Saleem Ahmad, Director (Projects) at NBCC, along with other senior executives.

Previously, Grid-India purchased the new office space spanning around 61,000 sq ft from NBCC for approximately Rs 270 crore. Now, NBCC is tasked with furnishing the office.

NBCC, known for its expertise in project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate business, continues to solidify its stature in the industry with this new project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024