NBCC Lands Rs 70 Crore Project for Grid Controller's New HQ in Delhi

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd. has won a significant Rs 70 crore project from Grid Controller of India for executing interior works in their new corporate office located in the national capital.

NBCC announced the deal in a statement, noting that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with Grid Controller of India Ltd. The project involves comprehensive interior and fit-out works at Ayurvigyan Nagar, New Delhi, valued at approximately Rs 70 crore.

Alok Kumar, Senior General Manager at Grid-India, and Mudit Bhatnagar, CGM (Engineering) at NBCC, inked the MoU in the presence of key officials including S R Narasimhan, CMD of Grid-India; K P Mahadevaswamy, CMD of NBCC; B K Sokhey, Director (Finance) at NBCC; and Saleem Ahmad, Director (Projects) at NBCC, along with other senior executives.

Previously, Grid-India purchased the new office space spanning around 61,000 sq ft from NBCC for approximately Rs 270 crore. Now, NBCC is tasked with furnishing the office.

NBCC, known for its expertise in project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate business, continues to solidify its stature in the industry with this new project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)