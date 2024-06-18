India to Procure 156 Indigenous Light Combat Helicopters
The Indian Defence Ministry is set to procure 156 light combat helicopters from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). A request for proposal has been issued for this procurement. The helicopters, which include 90 for the Army and 66 for the Air Force, will enhance India's high-altitude combat capabilities.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to bolster its aerial combat capabilities, the Indian Defence Ministry has initiated the procurement process for 156 light combat helicopters from the state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). Officials confirmed the issuance of a request for proposal (RFP) for the ambitious procurement project on Tuesday.
HAL informed the BSE Ltd in a formal filing about the ministry's issuance of the RFP, marking a crucial step in the execution of this decision. Notably, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) had already cleared the procurement plan for the 156 Prachand combat helicopters in November last year.
The strategic allocation includes 90 helicopters designated for the Army and 66 for the Indian Air Force. Each helicopter, developed indigenously by HAL, weighs 5.8 tonnes, features modern stealth characteristics, robust armour protection, and night attack capabilities, and is designed to operate in extreme high-altitude regions such as the Siachen Glacier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian Army launches environmental campaign themed "Our land Our future" in Agartala
Sunil Chhetri felicitated by Eastern Command of Indian Army
Indian Army Unveils 'Vidyut Rakshak': A Tech Innovation for Generators
Indian Air Force's Crucial Role in 2024 General Elections
Axiscades Technologies to supply drone systems to Indian Army under Rs 100 crore order