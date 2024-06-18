India to Procure 156 Indigenous Light Combat Helicopters

In a significant move to bolster its aerial combat capabilities, the Indian Defence Ministry has initiated the procurement process for 156 light combat helicopters from the state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). Officials confirmed the issuance of a request for proposal (RFP) for the ambitious procurement project on Tuesday.

HAL informed the BSE Ltd in a formal filing about the ministry's issuance of the RFP, marking a crucial step in the execution of this decision. Notably, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) had already cleared the procurement plan for the 156 Prachand combat helicopters in November last year.

The strategic allocation includes 90 helicopters designated for the Army and 66 for the Indian Air Force. Each helicopter, developed indigenously by HAL, weighs 5.8 tonnes, features modern stealth characteristics, robust armour protection, and night attack capabilities, and is designed to operate in extreme high-altitude regions such as the Siachen Glacier.

