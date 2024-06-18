Bomb Scare on Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo Flight Ends Safely
A bomb threat was made against a Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo flight, but it landed safely in Mumbai. IndiGo received the threat at their New Delhi call center. Security protocols were followed, passengers disembarked safely, and the threat was eventually deemed a hoax. Multiple other airports also received similar hoax threats.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 23:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tense incident on Tuesday, a Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo flight faced a bomb threat but managed to land safely in Mumbai, airport sources confirmed.
The threat was relayed to IndiGo's call center in New Delhi, triggering security protocols as the flight touched down at 10.30 pm. Passengers were safely evacuated and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay.
Following thorough security checks, the threat was declared a hoax, similar to threats received by multiple other airports including those in Chennai and Patna, authorities said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab and Chandigarh Vote Counting Begins Amid Tight Security
Delhi Vote Count Begins Amid Tight Security
Counting of votes for Delhi's seven parliamentary constituencies begins amid tight security: Officials.
High Stakes in Kashmir: Counting Votes Amid Tight Security
High-Stakes Battle in Ladakh: Vote Counting Begins Amid Tight Security