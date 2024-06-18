Bomb Scare on Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo Flight Ends Safely

In a tense incident on Tuesday, a Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo flight faced a bomb threat but managed to land safely in Mumbai, airport sources confirmed.

The threat was relayed to IndiGo's call center in New Delhi, triggering security protocols as the flight touched down at 10.30 pm. Passengers were safely evacuated and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay.

Following thorough security checks, the threat was declared a hoax, similar to threats received by multiple other airports including those in Chennai and Patna, authorities said.

