SpiceJet Resolves Air Conditioning Issue Mid-flight

No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday encountered a minor hiccup when the air conditioning system on its Delhi to Darbhanga flight experienced slight inefficiency during boarding at Delhi Airport. Passengers reportedly endured an hour-long wait inside the aircraft without air-conditioning.

According to a statement by SpiceJet, the aircraft engineering team attributed the delay to extreme weather conditions and both aircraft doors remaining open during the boarding process. Importantly, the airline was keen to note that the air conditioning performed normally during the actual flight, which departed on time.

After boarding concluded and doors were closed, the cooling systems stabilized. The airline assured passengers and media that the air conditioning was fully functional throughout the journey, a fact confirmed upon the flight's arrival in Darbhanga. Similarly, the air conditioning on the return flight to Delhi showed no signs of malfunction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)