SpiceJet Resolves Air Conditioning Issue Mid-flight

SpiceJet's Delhi to Darbhanga flight experienced a brief air conditioning inefficiency during boarding, causing passengers to wait for an hour inside the aircraft without cooling. The issue was due to extreme weather and both doors being open. The airline confirmed normal air conditioning for the rest of the flight.

Updated: 19-06-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 18:58 IST
No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday encountered a minor hiccup when the air conditioning system on its Delhi to Darbhanga flight experienced slight inefficiency during boarding at Delhi Airport. Passengers reportedly endured an hour-long wait inside the aircraft without air-conditioning.

According to a statement by SpiceJet, the aircraft engineering team attributed the delay to extreme weather conditions and both aircraft doors remaining open during the boarding process. Importantly, the airline was keen to note that the air conditioning performed normally during the actual flight, which departed on time.

After boarding concluded and doors were closed, the cooling systems stabilized. The airline assured passengers and media that the air conditioning was fully functional throughout the journey, a fact confirmed upon the flight's arrival in Darbhanga. Similarly, the air conditioning on the return flight to Delhi showed no signs of malfunction.

