Hospitality Boom: 1 Million Jobs To Be Created Amid Talent Crunch
The hospitality industry is projected to create 1 million jobs in the coming years due to a significant talent shortage exacerbated by the post-COVID-19 boom. Experts emphasize the need for a multifaceted approach, including improved compensation, better working conditions, and robust training initiatives, to address this gap.
The hospitality industry is poised to create around 1 million jobs in the next few years due to a substantial talent shortage, according to industry experts.
Randstad India's Sanjay Shetty highlighted a current demand-supply talent gap of 55-60%, emphasizing the need for improved compensation and robust training initiatives to address the workforce shortfall.
Industry leaders also noted a quadrupling in overall hiring post-COVID, especially in entry-level positions, with apprenticeships and cross-industry recruitment emerging as key strategies to bridge the gap.
