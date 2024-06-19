Hospitality Boom: 1 Million Jobs To Be Created Amid Talent Crunch

The hospitality industry is poised to create around 1 million jobs in the next few years due to a substantial talent shortage, according to industry experts.

Randstad India's Sanjay Shetty highlighted a current demand-supply talent gap of 55-60%, emphasizing the need for improved compensation and robust training initiatives to address the workforce shortfall.

Industry leaders also noted a quadrupling in overall hiring post-COVID, especially in entry-level positions, with apprenticeships and cross-industry recruitment emerging as key strategies to bridge the gap.

