Tragic Collision: Three Dead, Two Injured in Chhattisgarh Road Accident

In a tragic incident, three individuals, including a married couple, lost their lives when two motorcycles collided, also involving a private bus, in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district. The unfortunate accident happened around noon near Mehandi village, under the jurisdiction of Sheorinarayan police station.

The couple, Mannu Nayak and Uma Devi, along with their two daughters, were en route to Deradih (Katgi) village from Pamgarh. They collided head-on with another motorcycle ridden by Suraj Yadav. Subsequently, a private bus rammed into both motorcycles, causing the deaths of Nayak, his wife, and Yadav on the spot. The couple's daughters sustained injuries.

The injured children were initially treated at a community health center in Pamgarh before being transferred to Bilaspur for advanced care. The bus driver fled the scene. Following the accident, local residents protested by blocking the road for several hours, demanding compensation for the victims. Police and district officials managed to pacify the crowd.

