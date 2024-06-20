Left Menu

Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi Takes Helm as BHEL's Director of Finance

Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi, formerly General Manager & Head of Corporate Finance at BHEL, has been appointed as the company's Director (Finance). Dwivedi, a distinguished member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, joined BHEL as an Executive Trainee (Finance) in 1992, bringing over 32 years of experience.

In a significant organizational shift, state-owned engineering firm BHEL announced on Thursday that Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi has taken over as the company's new Director (Finance).

Before assuming this key role, Dwivedi served as the General Manager & Head of Corporate Finance within the same organization, according to a company statement.

At 56, Dwivedi brings an impressive track record. He is a distinguished fellow member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and holds an MBA degree. Dwivedi joined BHEL as an Executive Trainee (Finance) in 1992, amassing over three decades of extensive experience. His expertise spans across business strategies, manufacturing, project construction in the power sector, and board-level roles, including his recent position as Director (Finance) at Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited, Ranchi since September 2022.

