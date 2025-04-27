Dramatic Clasico: Mbappé's Heroics Fall Short in Copa del Rey

Kylian Mbappé put on a show for Real Madrid fans, but it was not enough as Barcelona triumphed 3-2 in a thrilling Copa del Rey final. The French star, coming off an ankle injury, joined as a substitute and scored a crucial free kick to level the tie at 1-1.

Madrid took the lead soon after, but Barcelona's resilience saw them equalize late, pushing the game into extra time. With this win, Barcelona secured a third clasico victory over Madrid this season.

Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti cited fitness concerns for benching Mbappé, opting to use him strategically in the second half. Meanwhile, Barcelona also missed their goal machine Robert Lewandowski, who was out with a thigh injury, with Ferran Torres stepping in admirably.

(With inputs from agencies.)