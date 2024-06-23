Left Menu

India Eyes $350 Billion E-Commerce Export Boom with New Hubs

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade is collaborating with the Department of Revenue to build designated e-commerce hubs in India. These hubs aim to streamline export processes, helping to raise India's e-commerce exports from USD 2 billion to a projected USD 350 billion by 2030. The initiative includes customs, security checks, and various warehousing services.

In an ambitious effort to enhance India's position in the global e-commerce market, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) is partnering with the Department of Revenue to establish dedicated e-commerce hubs across the nation. These hubs are designed to streamline the process for online export shipments, ensuring faster clearance of goods.

India's e-commerce export value currently stands at USD 2 billion, markedly lower than China's USD 350 billion. To bridge this substantial gap, the government is developing a supportive e-commerce ecosystem. According to Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Director General of Foreign Trade, 'A lot of streamlining is required in this regard. We are working with the Department of Revenue to have designated e-commerce hubs so that clearance of goods happens fast.'

The proposed hubs will feature facilities like dedicated customs and security checks, allowing parcels to pass through a green channel at airports without further inspections. This model mirrors the best practices seen in other countries and involves private entities building and maintaining the hubs, while the government oversees security and customs clearances. Experts estimate that with a reorientation of policies, India's e-commerce exports could soar to USD 350 billion by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

