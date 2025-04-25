Crown Worldwide Group Launches High-Tech Bonded Warehousing in Mumbai

On Friday, Crown Worldwide Group unveiled its new custom-bonded warehousing service in Mumbai, providing a technology-driven solution for storing imported high-value goods without the upfront cost of customs duty. This initiative promises to refine logistics operations and enhance global supply chain management.

The warehouse is equipped to store various luxury and high-value products such as fine wines, spirits, jewellery, and electronics. It ensures comprehensive security through 24/7 surveillance, restricted access protocols, and insurance coverage, all adhering to international standards of safety and operational efficiency.

Kavitha Suresh, Assistant General Manager at Crown Worldwide Group, expressed enthusiasm for serving diverse sectors, emphasizing the seamless storage and transit experience facilitated by cutting-edge technology, benefiting clients from luxury goods to electronics.

