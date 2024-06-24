Left Menu

Britannia Taratala Plant Faces Production Halt Amid VRS Acceptance

Britannia Industries announced that all permanent workers at its Taratala factory in Kolkata have accepted the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), causing a temporary production halt. Despite company assurances of no material impact, senior CITU leader Gautam Ray mentioned ongoing negotiations for 250 contractual workers.

Britannia Industries Ltd revealed that all permanent employees at its Taratala factory in Kolkata have accepted the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS).

In spite of this considerable workforce modification, a company representative asserted that the business operations of Britannia Industries would remain unaffected.

Contrary to this claim, senior CITU leader Gautam Ray reported a cessation of production at the plant for over 20 days. 'All 122 permanent employees have accepted VRS, and negotiations continue for 250 contractual workers,' Ray explained.

Britannia did not answer PTI's inquiries concerning the production stoppage.

Operating for more than seven decades, the Taratala plant is among Britannia's oldest biscuit manufacturing units.

Insiders disclosed that Britannia's management offered Rs 13 lakh to employees with up to 5 years and 11 months of remaining tenure, Rs 18.5 lakh for those with 6 to 10 years left, and Rs 22.25 lakh for individuals with over 10 years of remaining tenure.

The situation has ignited rumors about a potential shutdown of this unit.

