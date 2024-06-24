OYO Expands Luxury Portfolio with New Dubai Hotel

OYO, the travel tech unicorn, has announced the opening of its first luxury hotel in Dubai, named Palette Royal Reflections Hotel and Spa. This move is a part of the company's broader strategy to strengthen its premium property portfolio on a global scale.

Following Dubai's relaxed visa policies earlier this year, OYO expects the number of Indian tourists to increase substantially in 2024. ''OYO is anticipating over 1 lakh Indian visitors to Dubai this year. The emirate, known for its luxurious shopping, stunning architecture, and vibrant culture, has always been a preferred destination for Indian travelers,'' stated the company.

OYO's latest initiative supports its ongoing efforts to expand its premium property footprint worldwide, particularly in the Middle East. The company currently operates more than 700 properties in the UAE, with over 200 located in Dubai alone.

