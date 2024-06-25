Left Menu

Canada Urges Citizens to Exit Lebanon Amid Escalating Tensions

Canada has reiterated its call for citizens to leave Lebanon due to the increasingly volatile and unpredictable security situation. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly emphasized that now is not the time to travel to Lebanon, and urged Canadians currently there to leave while commercial flights are still available.

Canada on Tuesday reiterated a call for its citizens to leave Lebanon while they can, saying the security situation in the country was becoming increasingly volatile and unpredictable due to the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

"My message to Canadians has been clear since the beginning of the crisis in the Middle East: it is not the time to travel to Lebanon. And for Canadians currently in Lebanon, it is time to leave, while commercial flights remain available," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

