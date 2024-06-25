Left Menu

UP Govt Greenlights Noida Metro's Aqua Line Extension

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the detailed project report for extending the Noida Metro Aqua Line corridor. This Rs 2,253 crore project aims to enhance urban mobility and connectivity, featuring eight new stations. The DPR will now be forwarded to the central government for final approval and funding.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-06-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:52 IST
UP Govt Greenlights Noida Metro's Aqua Line Extension
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster urban mobility, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the detailed project report for extending the Noida Metro's Aqua Line corridor, connecting Sector-142 and Delhi Metro's Botanical Garden station.

The ambitious Rs 2,253 crore project, now awaiting the Centre's nod, is designed to address the burgeoning need for efficient public transportation, officials said. The NMRC revealed that the extension would not only improve connectivity but also spur regional development.

Lokesh M, Managing Director of NMRC, stated, "This project will not only enhance connectivity but will also contribute to the overall development and prosperity of the region." The project includes an 11.56-kilometre extension with eight new stations, including Botanical Garden and Noida Sector-44.

This initiative aims for seamless multimodal integration. Commuters can easily switch between the Aqua Line and Blue Line at Botanical Garden, connecting to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and major railway stations through the Magenta Line and Blue Line, respectively. Initial ridership is projected at 80,000.

Following this approval, the next crucial step is forwarding the DPR to the central government for final approval and funding, said a senior IAS officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024