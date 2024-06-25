UP Govt Greenlights Noida Metro's Aqua Line Extension

In a significant move to bolster urban mobility, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the detailed project report for extending the Noida Metro's Aqua Line corridor, connecting Sector-142 and Delhi Metro's Botanical Garden station.

The ambitious Rs 2,253 crore project, now awaiting the Centre's nod, is designed to address the burgeoning need for efficient public transportation, officials said. The NMRC revealed that the extension would not only improve connectivity but also spur regional development.

Lokesh M, Managing Director of NMRC, stated, "This project will not only enhance connectivity but will also contribute to the overall development and prosperity of the region." The project includes an 11.56-kilometre extension with eight new stations, including Botanical Garden and Noida Sector-44.

This initiative aims for seamless multimodal integration. Commuters can easily switch between the Aqua Line and Blue Line at Botanical Garden, connecting to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and major railway stations through the Magenta Line and Blue Line, respectively. Initial ridership is projected at 80,000.

Following this approval, the next crucial step is forwarding the DPR to the central government for final approval and funding, said a senior IAS officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)