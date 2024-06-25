Left Menu

Gadkari Advocates Market-Driven Highway Construction and GNSS-Based Toll Collection

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has proposed a more flexible and market-driven approach to highway construction under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). He also highlighted the potential benefits of implementing a GNSS-based electronic toll collection system, which could significantly boost toll revenue and streamline tolling operations in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 22:09 IST
In a significant policy update, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has recommended greater flexibility and market-driven strategies for highway construction under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). Currently, the government finances 40% of such projects with developers covering the remaining costs. Gadkari emphasized that infrastructure projects should primarily be developer-led.

Gadkari also spoke about the immense benefits awaiting the Indian toll collection system through the adoption of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based electronic toll collection. With toll revenue in India seeing a 35% increase in 2023-24, the new system could add an additional Rs 10,000 crore by eliminating inefficiencies and offering a seamless tolling experience.

State-owned NHAI has already initiated steps towards this by inviting global expressions of interest for GNSS-based tolling. The plan includes integrating this new system with the existing FASTag ecosystem to significantly enhance passenger and freight transport across the nation's highways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

