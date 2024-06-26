Left Menu

North Carolina's Governor Roy Cooper Launches Southeastern US India Association

The Governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, has announced the creation of the Southeastern US India Association. The organization will enhance trade and commerce ties between India and southeastern US states. This initiative follows the model of a similar association with Japan and aims to boost economic relationships.

26-06-2024
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday unveiled the Southeastern US India Association, a new initiative to boost trade and commerce ties between India and states in the southeastern US. The announcement, made at a high-profile reception hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry in association with the Indian Embassy, drew attention from key political figures including the governors of Oklahoma and Guam, and senior diplomats.

Modelled after a similar successful association with Japan, SEUS-India aims to forge stronger economic relationships between the two regions. 'Tonight, I am pleased to announce the formation of the Southeast US India Association. This organisation will promote business and trade relationships between our State and our partners in India,' Cooper stated during his speech, emphasizing the potential impact.

North Carolina, known for its thriving Indian community, is poised to benefit from the new association. The reception saw multiple calls for investment opportunities from other states' representatives, with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Guam Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero highlighting the substantial contributions of the Indian community.

