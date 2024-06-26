Left Menu

Sri Lanka Secures $5.8 Billion Debt Restructure Deal

Sri Lanka signed a deal to restructure $5.8 billion in bilateral debt with creditor nations, a move aimed at stabilising its crisis-hit economy. The agreement, signed in Paris with the Official Creditor Committee, provides significant debt relief and allows for funds allocation to essential public services.

Updated: 26-06-2024 15:03 IST
(Adds comment from the president's media office in paragraph 3) COLOMBO, June 26 (Reuters) -

Sri Lanka signed a deal with creditor nations to restructure about $5.8 billion in bilateral debt, the office of the country's president said on Wednesday, in a move that would help stabilise its crisis-hit economy. Officials from the cash-strapped South Asian nation signed the agreement in Paris with the Official Creditor Committee (OCC), which is co-chaired by Japan, India, and France.

"This agreement grants significant debt relief, allowing Sri Lanka to allocate funds to essential public services & secure concessional financing for its development needs," the president's media office said in a statement. Sri Lanka is also in the process of signing separate bilateral agreements with China EXIM Bank to restructure $4.2 billion of debt, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe said on social media platform X.

