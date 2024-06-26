Ather Energy Commits Rs 2,000 Crore for New Manufacturing Plant in Maharashtra

Ather Energy is making a significant move by setting up a Rs 2,000 crore electric scooter manufacturing plant in Maharashtra's Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC). The state government announced this development on Wednesday, highlighting the region's growing appeal for industrial investments.

The new facility, which aims to produce up to one million vehicles and battery packs annually, is expected to generate around 4,000 jobs. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after a meeting with Ather Energy Founder Swapnil Jain, shared this milestone and praised Maharashtra's business-friendly environment.

This new project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for industrial growth and signifies Maharashtra as a hub for automotive innovation. Despite criticism from opposition parties, the state continues to attract substantial investments, with the Samruddhi Expressway enhancing regional connectivity. The announcement also comes ahead of the state assembly elections due in October.

